Two of Arlington's four returning state medalists started the new high school wrestling season with business-as-usual first-place finishes Friday at the Blair Invitational.
Juniors Hunter Gilmore and Josh Miller combined to go 5-0 to earn gold at 132 and 160 pounds, respectively. They helped their team finish fifth out of eight teams with 88 points — 101 behind the first-place Bears.
“I just didn't want to do what I did last year — pretty much get embarrassed in the finals,” Gilmore said.
A year ago, the junior lost to two-time Blair state champion Jackson Nielsen in his Blair Invite championship match.
On Friday, the Arlington 132-pounder pinned Omaha Westside's Michael Meyers in 4:22. It was his third pin of the tourney, including one that took just 8 seconds.
“It sets my tone for the year,” Gilmore said. “I know I can stick with the best of them. I know I can stick with (Class) A, B — all of them.”
Miller, meanwhile, was disappointed he only had two matches to wrestle at 160 pounds. After a first-round bye, he pinned Lincoln North Star's Justin Yost in 2:56 before winning his finals match by 9-1 major decision over Logan View's Ty Miller.
“We knew the competition wasn't going to be a walkthrough or anything,” Miller said. “But, yeah, we know our potential and what we can wrestle to, and we're just trying to wrestle to that every day.”
Four more Eagles wrestled to top-4 medals at BHS, including defending state champ Remington Gay. He finished second in his new weight class — heavyweight — to Westside's multiple-time state medalist, Cade Haberman.
Trevor Cooley (126 pounds), Collin Burdess (145) and Alex Luttig (152), meanwhile, earned fourth-place finishes with 2-2 showings. Cooley and Luttig each notched their first pins of the season during competition.
Despite their success, and workman-like efforts, Gilmore and Miller said their Arlington teammates and they need to continue to work. Namely, they've been practicing offensive moves.
“Every day we're working on shots, shots, shots,” Miller said.
Gilmore already saw a little bit of progress Friday.
“I got to his legs in the finals a little bit, tripped him and got him to his back,” the junior said. “So, I just need to keep working on my doubles and singles.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.