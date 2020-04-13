Arlington High School senior Remington Gay is now set to become a Midland University freshman.
The Eagle recently signed his national letter of intent to play football next fall as a member of coach Jeff Jamrog's Warriors squad. Midland was 7-4 last season, closing the schedule on a six-game winning streak.
Gay is far from the first member of his family to attend the Fremont university. His mother, Jennifer, said he will be the third generation to study there. Her immediate family has had at least 34 members who've taken classes at the institution.
Gay joins the Warriors football program after a productive senior season at AHS. The offensive and defensive lineman finished with 48 total tackles, four sacks, a caused fumble and a recovered fumble. He was a Class C1 honorable mention recipient from multiple publications and a first team C1 District 2 lineman.
On the wrestling mat, Gay won a 220-pound state championship as a junior before a second-place heavyweight finish as a senior.
Former Eagle lineman Logan Vie played for Midland in 2019. The 6-foot-9, 360-pound junior was joined by Blair graduates Quincy Nichols, Stewart Cemer and Caddon Keatts as well.
(0) comments
