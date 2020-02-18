Kailynn Gubbels led the Arlington girls basketball team with 11 points Friday as it did just enough to hold off Wayne on the road, 37-34.
The Eagles trailed after one period, took a 24-15 lead into halftime and held on for the win despite just 13 second-half points. The win pushed their season record to 14-10 with tonight's Class C1 Subdistrict 4 Tournament game against Wahoo on the docket. That game begins at 7:30 p.m. at David City Aquinas.
Against Wayne, however, Gubbels scored 11 points, while Kate Miller had 10. Seniors Jaidyn Spoon and Sarah Theiler combined for 14, too.
The Blue Devils fell to 5-17 in defeat.
Boys fall 51-39
The Arlington boys basketball team started strong Friday at Wayne, but a two-point second period cost it in a 51-39 loss.
The Eagles led 13-9 through one quarter, but were outscored 17-2 during the second as the Blue Devils took a 26-15 lead and, eventually, improved to 17-6. Coach Tyler Spitser's squad, meanwhile, fell to 7-15.
Aiden Foreman led Arlington with 19 points, while Dustin Kirk added eight in defeat. The Eagles play their regular season finale Friday at Omaha Concordia.
