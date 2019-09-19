Syracuse earned the come-from-behind upset victory in Nebraska Capitol Conference play.
The Rockets' 6-4 home win came at the expense of the Class C No. 2 Arlington Eagles, who dropped their second consecutive road game after a 6-2 loss to the NEN Vipers on Sept. 12. The Eagles are 9-5 overall.
Against Syracuse, Arlington built a 3-0 lead before Syracuse scratched together five runs during the bottom of the fifth inning. That was enough as the Eagles scored just one more run the rest of the way.
Kylee Bruning had a game-high three hits in defeat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.