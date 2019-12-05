Arlington wrestling coach Brandon Mues had just watched Superman and Iron Man throw each from one end of the mat to the other.
Black Panther and Venom had just locked up, and Ant Man's broken helmet had to be swept off to the side while he squared off with Spiderman.
“I think there's a lot left to prove,” the Eagles coach said. “Obviously.”
The Superhero Scrimmage matches during Monday's instrasquad wrestling bouts at Arlington High School were for fun and choreographed — to an extent — but the eight matches that preceded them previewed the new Eagles season. Sophomore 182-pounder Jordan Meehan earned a pin and Garrett Clark earned a come-from-behind victory in front of the hometown crowd, but Travis Warner, Trevor Cooley, Josh Miller, Hunter Gilmore, Gus Duarte and Jadyn Kinnaman won, too.
Their matches started an important week for AHS as it prepares for the offseason move up to Class B. The former C1 school starts its campaign Friday at the Blair Invitational.
“The practices that we've had have been good,” Mues said. “There's been good intensity, focus.”
Outsiders aren't quite sure what to expect from a talented Eagles squad that returns defending state champion Remington Gay. He's the preseason Class B No. 2 wrestler at 285 pounds according to newrestle.com, which also ranks Gilmore, Miller and Kobe Wilkins in the top four of their weight classes. Gilmore and Miller are No. 1s, while the team as a whole is fourth.
Another respected site, huskermat.com, however, has the Eagles' team unranked in B.
“I'd rather be the underdog,” Mues said. “We always seem to prevail better when we are the underdog and we're flying under the radar.
“But we've got a long way to go to get people healthy yet.”
It's possible that Gay and Wilkins could miss the Blair tournament, though, as of Monday, that wasn't official.
“Other than that, we should be able to field a full team from 106 to 285,” Mues said. “So, I think we'll be a better dual team than I imagined, as long as we stay healthy and get everybody back.”
Regardless of class, early health or preseason projections, Arlington's expectations of itself are high this year.
“Our goals are to go and bring home several state championships this year,” Mues said. “Just the excitement level for that, even from the new kids — they are excited for that. But they're also excited to prove they belong, too.”
Cooley, newcomer Collin Burdess, Alex Luttig and Warner were among the names the coach mentioned. They are Eagles motivated by their teammates' past success, but also the step up in NSAA classification.
“It provides pretty good motivation for those guys to raise the bar to that level,” Mues said. “That's kind of what we're hoping to see, too.”
On Monday, Arlington wrestlers competed in eight matches against one another. Then, they dressed up as superheros and battled it out some more.
Friday, though, the season begins for real.
“Blair, I don't know if we're going to be ready or not. I'll be completely honest with you,” Mues said. “But these guys are going to battle.”
Just as Batman — Warner — did with Captain America — Gay — to finish off the scrimmages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.