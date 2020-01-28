The Wahoo High School gymnasium lights were turned off for the Nebraska Capitol Conference (NCC) Tournament finals Saturday afternoon.
Just three of the gym's dozens of fixtures were shining bright as wrestlers from seven schools battled for supremacy.
“Made it a great atmosphere to wrestle in,” Fort Calhoun freshman Ely Olberding said.
Lance Olberding and he earned gold medals for the Pioneers, while Arlington's dominant foursome of Hunter Gilmore, Josh Miller, Kobe Wilkins and defending state champion Remington Gay did for the Eagles.
AHS finished second in the team standings to Platteview with eight top-four medalists, while Fort Calhoun was fifth ahead of Ashland-Greenwood and Syracuse with five medalists.
“I was excited because I knew there was good competition,” Ely Olberding said. “I knew I had it in the finals. He's a good competitor.”
The 106-pounder faced 24-4 Blaine Christo of Ashland in his championship match. The Pioneer improved to 31-2 this season, but needed overtime to do it after the wrestlers battled to a 4-4 tie through 6 minutes.
“I had to get my head straight because I knew I shouldn't have been in overtime,” Olberding said.
The match ended at the 6:59 mark when the FCHS wrestler took the Bluejay to the mat with a thud. Christo was injured in the exchange, but was able leave the mat under his own power.
Olberding, meanwhile, took pride in finishing the match with a wrestling move, though it officially went down as an injury default on trackwrestling.com.
Immediately after Ely's win, Lance Olberding took to the mat for the 113-pound final. He went ahead of Syracuse's Spencer Bridgmon 2-0 through one period, finally pushing that advantage to 4-0 at the start of the third with a quick takedown. Eventually, the 29-4 freshman finished with a 5-2 decision victory.
“I knew he could beat him,” said Ely, Lance's brother. “I was just excited for him and glad he got to wrestle a good competitor.”
Fort Calhoun's Cole Klabunde also reached the championship finals, but fell to Ashland's Jacob Ludwig by 6-1 decision at 220 pounds. The Pioneer finished the day 2-1 with a second-place finish.
Jesse Hartline (third at 195 pounds) and senior Cameron Shaner (fourth at 138) also medal for coach Drew Welchert as Fort Calhoun tallied 79 team points.
Arlington's Gilmore, Miller, Wilkins and Gay earned 87 of their team's 134 points by winning their brackets. Gilmore pinned his way through the 132-pound weight class, improving to 36-0 this season. He bested Pheonix Jensen of Platteview in just 15 seconds during the semis before going 5:25 against 33-3 Logan Bryce of Raymond Central in the finals.
Miller, meanwhile, earned the 160-pound NCC crown by 8-3 decision against Trey Shanahan of Wahoo. The junior is 34-1 this season.
It took Wilkins just two matches to win the 182-pound title for AHS coach Brandon Mues' team. His first bout ended by 40-second pin before a 6-1 decision went his way against Platteview's Nick Horst.
Lastly, Gay concluded the Eagles' afternoon with a second-period pin of Syracuse's Zachary Burr in the heavyweight finals. The champion finished the day as a 33-1 wrestler with three pins.
Arlington's Travis Warner also reached a championship match, but was pinned by Kole Bordovsky of Wahoo in the finals. He'd won matches by a 17-second pin and a 11-8 decision to finish second.
Eagles Trevor Cooley (third at 126 pounds), Collin Burdess (third at 138) and Alex Luttig (fourth at 152) also earned medals under the lights, helping push AHS to its runner-up finish at Wahoo High School.
Eagles warm up with triangular
Two days before putting itself up against its conference, the Arlington wrestling team battled Wisner-Pilger and Pender in a home triangular.
The Eagles easily won both matchups. They topped Pender 58-24 and Wisner-Pilger 65-12.
Gay extended his pin streak to 23 with first-period falls against both opponents, while JoSeth McBride was the only other Arlington grappler to wrestle two matches. Cooley, Burdess and Miller also had pins on the night, while Gilmore won by an 18-2 technical fall and Luttig earned a 12-3 major decision.
