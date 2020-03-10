Four Arlington Eagles and two Fort Calhoun Pioneers were recognized recently with the release of the Nebraska Capitol Conference (NCC) All-Conference girls basketball teams.
Arlington's Jaidyn Spoon and Kailynn Gubbels received second-team recognition. Spoon, a senior, led the Eagles in scoring with 9.8 points per game and 3.1 steals.
Gubbels, meanwhile, averaged 9.4 points per game during her sophomore season.
AHS' Sarah Theiler and Kylee Bruning, meanwhile, were given honorable mention. Theiler averaged a team-best 5.8 rebounds, while Bruning notched two assists per game.
Fort Calhoun's two NCC honorees were Kennedy Bradburn and Kinsley Wimer. The seniors were honorable mention recipients.
Wimer averaged a team-high 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds, while Bradburn averaged 8.1 and six, respectively.
The NCC's first team was Kendal Brigham of Wahoo, Lily Vollersten of Syracuse, Kiara Libal of Ashland-Greenwood, Lauren Meyer of Syracuse, Anna Keohler of Platteview and Ellie McCarville of Douglas County West.
