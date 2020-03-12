Arlington High School senior Alex Luttig is continuing his running career at the next level.
The multi-sport athlete signed to compete on the cross-country and track and field teams of Lawrence University on Monday. The Vikings compete in Appleton, Wis., and are in the Midwest Conference.
Luttig competed in prep cross-country last fall, finishing 26th at the Class C District 1 meet. He was also 12th at the Nebraska Capitol Conference meet, helping his Eagles to a second-place finish.
During the winter months, Luttig wrestled for Arlington coach Brandon Mues, earning a state berth. He finished the season 41-14.
Next fall, the Eagles standout will compete under Lawrence head cross-country coach Jason Fast. The Vikings participated in invitationals in Wisconsin and Illinois during the 2019 season.
Luttig would have been the only Nebraska runner on last year's team.
Lawrence's newest signee was joined by family at Monday's signing celebration as well as his Arlington cross-country and track head coaches — Michaela Curran and Steven Gubbels.
