Kylee Bruning knew she'd be preoccupied as Arlington High School softball practice began Wednesday afternoon.
So, without a second thought, the senior catcher raised her voice and delegated not long after the team arrived at the Two Rivers Sports Complex. She directed two underclassmen to do what she would to get things started.
“I know that being the only senior kind of means I have to step up,” Bruning said.
A year after six seniors pushed coach Janelle Lorsch's Eagles to their third-straight state tournament appearance, graduated all-state pitcher Sarah Theiler's catcher is the only one left to fill the “been-there, done-that” role. Bruning will be a 4-year starter with a .406 career batting average through 96 games. She has 117 hits and 65 RBIs, but has never had so few varsity vets around her.
“It's a new experience,” Bruning said. “I think there's going to be a lot of learning and growing this year.”
Thankfully, she'll have returning AHS starters Hailey Brenn, Keelianne Green and Cadie Robinson to lean on, too. Brenn is a junior pitcher, who filled in for Theiler inside the circle last season to the tune of four wins with 33 strikeouts and just seven extra-base hits allowed.
“I know that I have a team behind my back,” the right-hander said. “I'm pretty excited to get going.”
Brenn has varsity pitching experience from her sophomore year, but also her ninth-grade campaign when the Eagles finished third at state.
“That's changed me big time,” she said. “I'm definitely not as nervous anymore.”
Bruning isn't either, knowing quite well what Brenn can do despite setting up behind the plate for Theiler the majority of the past two seasons.
“Sarah and I did have this, kind of, little connection,” the senior said. “But with Hailey, it's there, too. I caught her when I was young, and I've caught her in JV.”
Green, meanwhile, can provide outfield experience after starting there during her freshman season alongside graduated standout Jaidyn Spoon.
In turn, Robinson is back for a 10th-grade encore after hitting a team-high seven homers in 2019. She hit .412 with 38 RBIs overall.
Coach Lorsch also has returning letter winners in underclassmen Kiersten Taylor, Emery McIntosh and Paige Kraemer. Bruning plans to take those Eagles with her on another fall in the Nebraska Capitol Conference — her last.
“I feel like since I'm older, and a lot of these girls are younger, I just want to show them what it's like,” the lone AHS senior said. “Hopefully they can keep the same momentum every year.”
