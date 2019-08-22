Arlington girls golf coach Jason Wiese had good news to report when he answered Enterprise Media Group's preseason questionnaire.
The sixth-year coach wrote in three returning letterwinners and three newcomers to keep an eye. After playing the 2018 season with three golfers, the Eagles will play six in 2019.
“The energy level and excitement from the girls has been great,” he wrote.
The players representing Arlington on the golf team are looking forward to it, too. Their season begins Friday at Indian Trails Country Club.
“I haven't been on a team, I don't think, that's had more than five girls,” said the Eagles' top returner, Samantha Doughty. “So, it's going to be new, different and fun.”
Dianna Taylor, another returner, said doubling the size of the team will certainly play into Arlington's day-to-day.
“It's definitely a change from what we had last year, so it takes some getting used to,” she said. “But I like having more people to talk to and more relationships to make.”
“I've definitely made more friends,” Doughty added.
Road trips to tournaments will reflect that.
“The van should be fun,” the third returner, Mackenzie O'Flaherty, said.
While Doughty is hoping to build toward her own possible state qualification this fall, she also has team goals considering coach Wiese again has enough girls to tally a team score.
“I hope we all get along and have fun,” the senior said. “It's my last year, so I want the best of it.”
Ultimately, though, golf comes down to individual players, their clubs and the ball. The Eagles think they'll be better on the course this school year.
“I sure do hope so,” O'Flaherty said. “When I've been practicing, playing golf, at the Fremont course, I've definitely been doing a lot better than last year.”
Taylor, meanwhile, knows she can continue cutting strokes from her scorecards.
“I think my goal is just to continue to get better,” she said. “Always improve my score, that kind of thing.”
Doughty, O'Flaherty and Taylor are swinging for continued improvement, while Charlie Hendry, Ema Horner and Breanna Taylor are looking for strong starts to their Eagle careers.
