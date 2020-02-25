The stage was set for Josh Miller's state title win Saturday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
The Arlington wrestling families were seated in the front row next to the Class B mat.
Coaches Brandon Mues and Tyler Stender were wearing their TV-ready suits.
And the state-qualifying Eagles watched nearby, ready to swarm their teammate after the 160-pound final.
So, with the stage set, Miller delivered under the arena lights. The junior bested Hastings' Izaak Hunsley by 4-2 decision, securing his third state medal, but first state championship.
First, the 50-1 wrestler celebrated at the center of the mat, then with his coaches, his team — who he helped to a school-best fifth-place finish — and his family.
“They said, 'I earned it' with what I put in,” Miller said. “And a lot of, 'I love yous.' Our team, we truly are a family. We've been doing it together since we were in preschool. We do love each other and we push each other. It just means the world to have that wrestling family behind me.”
Among the Eagles to celebrate Miller's accomplishment was 2019 state champion Remington Gay. He wrestled his own title match at 285 pounds later, but was pinned by Wayne's Mike Leatherdale in 3:08. His record-setting high school career concluded with a silver medal.
“The four guys that wrestled today, I can't say enough,” Mues said of Miller, Gay, Kobe Wilkins and Hunter Gilmore. “We were 5-for-5 going into that final match. We were hot. We were wrestling tough, like a 'best I've ever seen' kind of performance.”
Arlington's day ultimately ended on a sour note, but was highlighted by just the Eagles' seventh-ever state champion and ninth-ever championship.
“There's nobody that deserves it any better than Josh,” Mues said. “He's put in the time. He's just such a competitor. Just so determined.”
Miller went 4-0 with major decisions in each of the first two rounds before Friday's 7-0 decision win against Tyler Nelson of Norris. Then came Saturday's final against Hunsley, a wrestler who finished the season 46-5.
“It means the world,” the champ said. “All the work I've put in throughout the season. All the lifting out of season. It helps to know all that pays off in the end.”
Miller led 2-1 through one period, but saw the score reach 2-2 early on after an escape in the second. It stayed even as stalemate after stalemate was broken up by the referee before the junior hit a Peterson roll in the third. He latched on to an arm and leg with his back to the opponent and scored what would be the winning points.
“I've been hitting it at practice quite a bit,” Miller said. “I've hit it at a few meets, but never at this scale. Never on a kid that was as good as him.”
Until Saturday.
“It worked out. I caught it, I guess,” the 160-pound champ said. “It was just crazy, and then holding onto that leg at the end to win it. I was looking up at the clock seeing how much longer I had to hold onto to it.”
Miller was able to see the clock hit zeros and celebrate his state title. He thanked Gilmore and the recently graduated Talon Mues, as well as his entire support system.
“It means the world to do it for them,” he added. “To do it for my family and to do it for Arlington.”
Gay represented the Eagles well in his career as well, earning the program's first state title since 1997 at last year's tournament. He picked up three more pins in Omaha this year, completing his senior season at 49-2.
Wilkins, Gilmore take 3rd
The Eagles' Wilkins and Gilmore had to put tough losses behind them to eventually earn bronze medals Saturday at the CHI Health Center.
Wilkins won two matches Friday and started his Saturday with a 10-0 major decision win against 30-5 Aurora wrestler Brekyn Papineau.
“I'm back at it,” the senior 182-pounder said. “Going through everything, getting through quarters and into consolations was a tough one, but yesterday I just grinded through it. And then today I've got to grind through two more like I just did.”
That 10-0 major decision led to a second-period pin of Schuyler's William Marxsen — who'd beat Wilkins in Thursday's quarterfinals. The payback win cemented the Eagles' senior season at 42-5 overall.
Gilmore, meanwhile, had to come back Saturday after suffering a 6-2 loss to Beatrice's Trevor Reinke during Friday's 132-pound semifinals. The defeat was Arlington junior's first of the year.
“I think he just caught me,” Gilmore said.
The Eagle responded with two pins of 43-9 Logan Jaixen of Columbus Lakeview and 38-12 Gering wrestler Nathaniel Murillo.
“I was kind of mad all night and this morning,” Gilmore said. “So, I just took my anger out on them and it showed.”
The victories pushed the junior's season record to 53-1. He is a three-time state medalist.
2 Eagles fall short of medaling
Eagles Trevor Cooley and Alex Luttig also competed at the state tournament, but came up short of a state medal. Cooley was 0-2 at 120 pounds, falling to, at the time, 40-0 Ty Rainforth of O'Neill and Omaha Skutt's Drew Cooper.
Luttig capped his 41-14 senior year off with two losses at 152 pounds. He was defeated by pin in the first round Thursday before dropping a 6-0 decision in his final career match on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.