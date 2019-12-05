Three Arlington Eagles will compete with the Fremont Tigers swim team this winter during the second year of the schools' co-op.
Addie Schiemann, Cade Arnett and Josh Iossi will compete in the pool through the Feb. 29 NSAA State Swimming and Diving Championships in Lincoln. The season begins today at Columbus, but also includes five home dates.
The first home event of the FHS schedule is Dec. 17 at the Dillon Family Aquatic Center in Fremont. The Tigers face Millard South at 5 p.m.
Last February, Schiemann was among four Arlington swimmers to compete at the state meet. Elizabeth Morrison and Schiemann joined Fremont's Kylie Schurz and Avery Gossett to finish the 400-yard freestyle relay in 4:09.27.
