The Eagles hosted their Arlington Golf Invitational under a bright sun Tuesday at Fremont Golf Club.
The visiting Blair Bears won it under that sun.
Coach Ross Udey's BHS team finished with 416 strokes, 39 better than second-place Bennington. Oakland-Craig was third, the Fremont High junior varsity squad was fourth and coach Jason Wiese's Arlington team was fifth with 528 strokes.
The Eagles bested scoring teams Fremont Bergan and the Elkhorn JV, but also the shorthanded lineups of Cedar Bluffs, Elmwood-Murdock, Palmyra and West Point-Beemer. Samantha Doughty led her team with 127 swings over 18 holes. Dianna Taylor was just one off of that pace with a 128, while Ema Horner carded 136 strokes. Mackenzie O'Flaherty shot a 137 and Charlie Hendry had a 148.
The champion Bears, meanwhile, took the first- and second-place spots in the individual standings. Rachel Parks was the only golfer to break 100, finishing with a 94. Second-place Anna Moore was eight strokes back with a 102.
Blair's Kaia Stewart claimed eighth with 108 swings, while Neenah Lindner rounded out the top 10 with a 112. Freshman Addie Stirek shot a 143.
The Blair and Arlington golf seasons are on the back nine. The Bears competed at Indian Creek on Wednesday and will next compete in the Eastern Midlands Conference meet Tuesday at Bay Hills Golf Course in Plattsmouth.
The Eagles, meanwhile, play their next round Monday at the Elmwood-Murdock Invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.