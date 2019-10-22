The Arlington High School football team outlasted Platteview 14-7 Friday night to keep its district title hopes alive.
With their win and a 3-1 record (3-5 overall), the Eagles remain in the hunt for the Class C1 District 2 crown with Fort Calhoun and Boys Town. However, Arlington is still behind the Pioneers, Cowboys and Platteview in wild card points.
AHS beat Fort Calhoun, but lost to Boys Town, while the Pioneers beat Boys Town and lost to AHS.
But a potential title was far from the minds of the Arlington football players and coaches.
“There was zero thought to that because we don't control that,” AHS coach Steven Gubbels said. “It didn't even come up. We were totally focused on this game and getting better this week and the guys did that.”
The Eagles remained focused with a 14-7 lead and 53.8 seconds left in the game to overcome one final drive from the Trojans.
On 4th and 13 from their own 31-yard line, AHS junior Jesse Thompson punted the ball deep over the Platteview returner's head, allowing sophomore Frankie Rosenbalm to stick a tackle on the 35-yard line.
After two incomplete passes, the Trojans were able to pick up a first down on a 10-yard run by Braden Johnson. Two plays later, as time expired, Platteview threw one last deep pass, but Arlington's Kobe Wilkins and Thompson were there to come up with the stop to end the game.
Tight games are nothing new to the Eagles. This season, Arlington bested Fort Calhoun 26-20 in overtime, but also lost two games 7-6 to Wayne and Boone Centeral/Newman Grove, respectively.
“We've been right down to the wire so it's not like it's completely foreign to us,” Gubbels said.
As a coach, Gubbels said, a game like that can be stressful.
“It's a lot of things happening at once and so you're just trying to process a lot of different things and get it relayed to the field, especially when we're in a tempo mode like that,” he said. “It's hats off to our seniors really because those are the guys out there that are making sure our guys are where they need to be.”
Gubbels was proud of the Eagle defense.
“There's a lot of young guys out there. There are some guys that have gotten better each and every game,” he said. “(On Friday), some of those guys really stood up and shined when it counted.”
Junior Josh Miller led the Eagles with 12 total tackles, while sophomore Collin Burdess had seven. Five Eagles had six tackles.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles were the first to find the end zone.
With 4:38 left in the half, Miller found senior Tanner Pittman for a 33-yard pass. Miller finished the game 6-for-9 with 56 yards.
One play later, Thompson muscled his way to the score on an 11-yard run. A 2-point pass from Miller to Thompson gave the Eagles an 8-0 lead. Thompson, who missed most of the second half with an injury, finished with 78 yards rushing.
The Eagles added its final touchdown on a 1-yard run from senior Logan Kirk, who had 71 yards on 15 carries.
Platteview's only score came with five minutes left in the fourth quarter.
After forcing the Eagles to turn over the ball on downs, Alex Draper took the ball 16 yards on a reverse to the 24-yard line. A few plays Tanner Millikan swept to the right for an 8-yarder. Anthony Fuccio added the PAT.
Arlington 14, Platteview 7
Platteview 0 0 0 7 — 7
Arlington 0 8 6 0 — 14
A — 11-yard run by Jesse Thompson (Josh Miller to Thompson).
A — 1-yard run by Logan Kirk (pass failed).
P — 8-yard run by Tanner Millikan (Anthony Fuccio kick).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.