Steven Gubbels wasn't going to reveal his news on the other end of the Saturday morning phone call unless asked directly.
“News travels fast coach,” the Arlington football coach was told. “Did I hear right that you retired last night?”
“Yeah,” he confirmed. “I did.”
Twenty-two seasons into his Eagles tenure, Gubbels probably would have preferred his written answers from the night before had stuck. AHS routed Douglas County West 50-6 in its season finale, and the coach responded to postgame questions with compliments directed toward his senior class. He didn't hint that the game was his last on the sideline as well.
“I am very happy for these kids, and especially these seniors, to be able to end their high school careers with a win,” Gubbels wrote.
According to a 2019 roster sheet, he was speaking of Tanner Pittman, Casey Kirk, Logan Kirk, Travis Warner, Kobe Wilkins, Jake Ernesti, Cooper Hilgenkamp, Remington Gay, Justin Pavlik and Jacob Gaffney.
“I have been impressed with this senior group all year long,” Gubbels continued. “They have been our foundation and have led us well from day one. Through all the ups and downs, this group has provided us with steady leadership all season.”
That campaign ended with the 44-point road win. The Eagles (4-5 overall) led 38-0 at halftime as the offensive line cleared the way for five combined touchdown runs by junior Jesse Thompson and Logan Kirk. The team added 12 more points during the second half to end the season decisive winners.
“I am most proud of how well these guys practiced and prepared for this last game,” Gubbels said. “They were as focused this week to get better as they have been all year, and it showed with a great performance tonight.”
The coach finished writing his thoughts to the postgame questions posed to him Friday night, but he wasn't finished giving answers. He opened up about his career during the next morning's phone call, which he answered just a few rings in.
Gubbels took the Arlington football job in time for the 1998 season. He was promptly told that, “This is not really a football town.”
The Eagles went 2-6 that first season, but improved to 3-5 and 5-4 during the next two. By 2004, Gubbels' program had wrapped up a seven- and nine-win season. Both included playoff wins, which the AHS program had never accomplished before his arrival.
All told, Gubbels was 104-100 in his 22 years. His school had won just 47 games in the 20 seasons that preceded his first.
Twelve times during the coach's 22 years the Eagles made the playoffs. His winningest team — the 10-1 squad of 2016 — helped land him Huskerland Preps' Class C1 Behrens Coaching Award.
Gubbels admitted to high and low moments during his tenure, but, “Honestly, I only remember the good ones.”
He prided his teams on their fundamentals and their common foundation. His teams had a run-first, win-the-line-of-scrimmage identity and he thanked all of the coaches and players through the years that instilled it.
“It definitely didn't happen alone,” Gubbels said.
Now, the veteran coach looks forward to continuing to lead Arlington track and field, but also to taking breaks from coaching in the fall. He said he looks forward to spending time with his family, particularly with his daughter, Kailynn, playing high school sports.
Gubbels said he doesn't doubt he'll miss football in the future, but he's proud that he helped turn the AHS football program into one consistently in contention.
“A lot of great kids,” he said when asked who deserved the most credit. The night before, in his written answers, he made sure to point to the 2019 seniors as members of that group.
