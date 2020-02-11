The Arlington Eagles were 13th out of more than 40 Class B wrestling teams in the wild-card point standings.
Thirteenth wasn't good enough to qualify coach Brandon Mues' squad for the weekend's State Dual Championships for a third-straight year.
“I don't think it really set in until we realized, 'Yeah, we're not going,'” the coach said. “We'd been there two years.”
Only eight reached the state tourney in Kearney, but Arlington made sure it wouldn't go without dual competition Friday. The Eagles finished second out of five teams at the Boys Town Dual Tournament.
“This is just kind of a nice warmup for state,” Mues said.
Arlington bested Boys Town (39-31), Ashland-Greenwood (30-28) and Falls City (42-18) before falling to Platteview in their final bout of the night, 45-33. It did it all without wrestlers competing at 106-126 pounds.
Depth, Mues said, was a major reason the Eagles finished 13th in the point standings, but it didn't cost them against Boys Town.
Arlington senior Kobe Wilkins started the opening dual with a 3-1 decision win against Jay Ballard. Then, Travis Warner pinned the Cowboys' 195-pounder in 3:13 for a 9-0 advantage.
Remington Gay, Hunter Gilmore and Alex Luttig scored bonus points on pins before Josh Miller clinched the matchup with Boys Town with his own. The 170-pounder finished Connor Larsen in 1:47 for the eight-point dual win.
“We did what we needed to there,” Mues said.
It did against Ashland and Falls City, too, before Platteview earned team points in eight of the 14 weight classes against the Eagles. Six of those eight Trojan wins, however, came by forfeit due to empty AHS weight classes.
Gilmore, Luttig, Miller, Wilkins, Warner and Gay finished the day unbeaten for coach Mues, while Trinton McDuffee also picked up a win by pin against Fall City's Kellen McAfee. Overall, the Eagles finished with a tourney-best 18 pins — three more than Platteview.
AHS next competes Friday and Saturday during the Class B District 3 Tournament in Pierce.
