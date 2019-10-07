The Arlington softball team was scheduled to play five games from Thursday to Friday, but wound up just going 2-0 at home.
The No. 6-ranked Eagles beat Douglas County West 4-3 and Yutan-Mead 8-1 during Thursday's triangular at the Two Rivers Sports Complex. Saturday's tournament in Wahoo was canceled due to wet field conditions.
“We had a different girl stepping up and making plays, and getting hits almost every inning,” AHS coach Janelle Lorsch said of Thursday's wins. “Both pitchers threw well and I was pleased with our overall performance.”
To beat the Falcons by one run, the Eagles score four during the third inning. Jaidyn Spoon knocked in two of the four runs, while Cadie Robinson knocked in another. Emma Smailys, Kylee Bruning — who finished the game 3-for-3 — Spoon and Robinson scored.
Senior Sarah Theiler struck out two DC West batters to earn the pitching win.
Hailey Brenn, meanwhile, struck out eight to beat Yutan-Mead. Arlington's Emily Lingenfelter and Spoon added two RBIs apiece, while Smailys and Bruning added one each.
Next, the Eagles host the Class C District 1 Tournament at Two Rivers Sports Complex. Games begin Wednesday at 10 a.m.
