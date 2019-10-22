Six Arlington Eagles had their high school softball careers come to a close Thursday, but coach Janelle Lorsch doesn't really see her team's 7-6 state tournament loss as an ending.
When you're an Eagle, you're always an Eagle.
“I truly believe our kids leave a legacy,” the coach said Friday evening.
Sarah Theiler, Grace Fehlhaber, Abby Stromer, Jaidyn Spoon, Lainey Tierney and Emily Lingenfelter won't suit up for fall ball in AHS colors again, but they'll continue to be a guiding force. Lorsch said graduated players' presence lingers through preseason practices and from week-to-week during the year.
“They've been such important players,” she said of the Class of 2020.
In each of the past three seasons, the Arlington softball team — and this year's seniors — reached the Class C State Championships in Hastings. Twice they finished third and all three times they picked up state victories.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the Eagles went 1-2. They came back to beat Hastings St. Cecilia before losses to West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Malcolm ended their campaign. The season ended, but Lorsch said the bonds to the program and each other will not.
“Just because they're softball players in the fall, that's not over now,” the coach said.
How it played out
Hastings St. Cecilia welcomed Arlington to the 2019 Class C State Championships — which Fairbury went on to win — with a rowdy home crowd Wednesday afternoon. The bleachers and the balcony overlooking the field at the Bill Smith Softball Complex were full.
“One of the girls said, 'Did they bring a bus?'” Lorsch said with a chuckle. “And I was like, 'Girls, they're from Hastings. They're here.”
The amped student section made for a loud state atmosphere, one the Eagles had to get used to.
“At the beginning we had a lot of jitters, you could just tell out there. We were hesitating on every play,” Kylee Bruning said. “And, you know, that just wasn't us. It was nice to see after that first inning we, kind of, got it all out and didn't let that crowd affect us.”
Arlington trailed 4-3 after one inning, but produced a 9-7 victory in Class C's first round. After Cadie Robinson and Tierney combined to push across the Eagles first four runs, a vital five-run sixth frame got the winning squad to nine.
Lingenfelter started things off by reaching first, leaving pinch runner Emery McIntosh a chance to get home when Bruning hammered a St. Cecilia pitch over the outfield fence.
Theiler added an RBI triple before scoring on an error and, all of a sudden, Arlington led 9-5.
“I just thought we were seeing the ball pretty well,” Lorsch said of her team's 11-hit effort during the state opener. “And we adjusted to her changeup.”
The Eagles needed to figure out Bluehawk pitcher Natalie Kissinger's change-up before they could find consistent success. Bruning, a catcher, was on top of it.
“I saw that coming in and I thought, 'I'm not going to make this a wimpy hit this time,'” she said of her go-ahead homer.
St. Cecilia added two runs during the sixth inning, but Theiler struck out two batters during the seventh. Spoon caught the final out in centerfield.
West Point GACC 10, Arlington 0
Just one field over from a monumental comeback in the Class B tournament, the Arlington Eagles couldn't mount their own against West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic (GACC) on Wednesday night.
The Bluejays outhit Arlington 13-1 and had three homers in a 10-0 win that took just four innings. The Eagles fell behind 3-0 through one inning and were put away three later when a bloop single landed.
All the while, just Stromer was able to score a hit against GACC pitcher Erin Franzluebber, who struck out six.
Arlington's loss came while Beatrice pulled off a 13-run inning against Crete. The Orange went from losing by five runs to winning by run rule all in the same frame. The Eagles were unable do the same against the Bluejays.
Malcolm 7, Arlington 6
At 1-1, Arlington extended its season in Thursday's elimination game against Malcolm, but by just one inning.
Lingenfelter forced an eighth inning when she pushed across a sixth-inning run to even the score at 5. Before her, Hailey Brenn and Robinson knocked in two runs apiece as the Eagles played from behind for the majority of the game. Bruning had one RBI.
But, in the eighth, the Clippers earned a lead the Eagles couldn't come back from.
“(Malcolm) got the timely hit,” Lorsch said.
The Clippers scored two during the top of frame, forcing the Eagles into a situation where they needed at least the same output with just three outs to work with.
Theiler earned a spot on base and scored, but Arlington, as a whole, ran out of outs.
The senior class ran out of high school outs short of their goal, but with a memorable journey behind them. It's one that'll stick with Lorsch's program as it moves forward.
