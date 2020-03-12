The Arlington baseball team practiced indoors Tuesday, but was able to run drills outside during its first week.
That's in large contrast to how it started the 2019 season after flooding compromised the Eagles' home diamond at the Washington County Fairgrounds. AHS was unable to play a home game until the end of April.
“It's been nice to get going outside,” Eagles coach Tyler Stender said. “Just hitting on the field and seeing balls in the real sky, instead of in the gym, has been nice.”
The pitching staff has taken advantage as well, taking the opportunity to throw from the mound this early in the year.
“Pitching-wise, we'll really be ahead of where we were last year,” Stender said.
Typically, a first-year head coach would be even more thrilled with the, seemingly, premature warm weather to get to know their team. But Arlington's coaching staff is intact from a year ago, just reorganized.
Stender is making his head coaching debut this spring, but has spent the past six seasons as an Eagles assistant. Former head coach Rusty Hilgenkamp remains on the staff as an assistant alongside Frank Theiler and Ed Menking, two more longtime AHS coaches.
“Just little changes, nothing too big,” Stender said of the transition. “We kind of have the same structure, and we're doing the same things, but I'm just putting my little twist on it.”
He's implementing those twists for a roster with five returning starters — Rafe Lorsch, Braden Rump, Tanner Pittman, Cooper Hilgenkamp and Aiden Foreman — and an overall strong 12th-grade group.
“We have some seniors this year that are going to show some good senior leadership,” Stender said. “They've been around the program. They've been on the varsity teams pretty much from their freshman and sophomore years. They're going to be big contributors and I think they're leaders, too.”
The Eagles coach believes he has talent to fill in the other four sports on the field as well.
“We've got a couple of young guys with a couple spots to fill,” Stender said. “But it's a promising younger class, especially that group of sophomores that's kind of come along.”
While in past years he was an assistant, the first-year head coach is now in the forefront. Is he ready to take all the credit for AHS' future success?
“The credit or the blame, one of the two,” Stender said, grinning at the comical question. “No, I'm excited. This will be fun.”
Arlington is set to begin its season March 20 at a Omaha Concordia tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.