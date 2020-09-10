Arlington High School football coach Colter Mattson focused on the positives following the Eagles' 30-0 home-opening loss to No. 8 North Bend Central on Sept. 4.
“We played great in the first half on defense,” he said. “We've just got to be able to put a game together. We've got a lot of little things that we've got to clean up and that's really where our focus is is just making sure we're winning the little battles.”
“One thing I'm going to take from this is just find areas that we can improve and put our kids in the right positions to really be successful and really highlight the things they did do well,” he added.
North Bend opened its scoring with a 9-yard touchdown run by Ethan Mullally and a extra point by Jarrett Poessnecker.
The Eagles (0-2) showed their potential on defense as Josiah Meyer grabbed an interception as the Tigers were threatening another score. However, penalties cost Arlington and the Eagles couldn't capitalize.
Arlington stayed within seven until North Bend scored a second touchdown on a 39-yard pass from Brodey Johnson to Kaden Juhl with 39.2 seconds left in the first half.
At the start of the second half, the Eagles held the Tigers to a field goal on the opening drive.
However, North Bend executed an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff and recovered the ball on the Eagle 42-yard line. A few plays later, Johnson connected with Austin Taylor for a 27-yard touchdown pass and a 24-0 lead.
Despite recovering a second onside kick attempt by North Bend, Arlington couldn't find its rhythm in the second half. The Eagles had just 118 yards of total offense to North Bend's 383 yards. Senior quarterback Josh Miller led Arlington with 62 yards rushing and 24 yards passing.
The Tigers scored their final touchdown with 31.6 seconds remaining in the third quarter for a 30-0 lead. Arlington blocked the extra point kick.
The Eagles head back out on the road at 7 p.m. Friday against Ashland-Greenwood (2-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.