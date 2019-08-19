Arlington seniors Jaidyn Spoon and Sarah Theiler don't buy that their high school softball success has come by chance.
Major players on both of the Eagles' past two third-place state tournament teams, the pair believes their good fortune was earned during their upbringing on the diamond.
Coach Mary Theiler, Sarah's mother, deserves a good chuck of the credit. Not only did Mary push the youngsters to make the right plays, she also let them know when they did wrong.
“We learned how to take criticism from a young age,” Sarah said Thursday — the fourth official day of her senior season. Learning from those mistakes helped build tradition.
Overall, veteran Arlington High School coach Janelle Lorsch has six 12th-graders — Lainey Tierney, Abby Stromer, Emily Lingenfelter and Grace Fehlhaber included — on her experienced 2019 squad. Five of those six Eagles have logged extensive varsity time during the past two, state-tournament seasons, particularly last year's. Six starters — five seniors and junior catcher Kylee Bruning — return this fall.
“The (Arlington) teams that have been so successful over the years have been girls that have played together since we were 8 years old,” Spoon said, noting that her team fits the bill.
Unlike in some other communities, the Eagles unite on their hometown team during the summer season, too.
“When we stick together, it shows loyalty to your team and to your teammates — and your town even,” Theiler said. “It's such a big thing in the community.”
That support and enthusiasm has built coach Lorsch's program into one with, seemingly, annual success. The current Arlington players want to see that continue and are doing their part.
“We're encouraging young ones, I feel like, a lot,” Theiler said, going into her sales pitch. “'Oh yeah, come play softball. It's so much fun.' We're doing good, and when you do good you're having fun.”
While the high school team is pushing future Eagles like it was once pushed by coach Mary, Spoon and company are also thinking about the here and now. They want to build bonds with all of the 26 players that make up this fall's squad.
“When it comes to playing varsity or JV, they all contribute to our success,” Spoon said. “It's really important that we all build a bond, so we can eventually play well at districts and make it to state again.”
That's the target after all. It's the objective the Eagles have their eye on.
“The end goal, obviously, is a state championship and everything,” Theiler said. “We've gotten third two years in a row and we're just kind of just sick of getting third.”
A strong softball tradition has even the new Arlington players working toward that purpose.
“The girls coming in know what our goal is, and they know that we're really serious about this,” Theiler said. “They came in and they're ready to go.”
