Thursday's 7-4 home loss to West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic was the Arlington Eagles' first at the Two Rivers Sports Complex in more than two years.
Seventeen times in a row the Class C No. 5 Eagles won on their home diamond, but not Thursday.
The loss also happened to be their third straight overall — another rare occasion in recent years under the direction of coach Janelle Lorsch.
So, on Saturday during the Arlington Softball Tournament, the Eagles did something about it. They routed Conestoga 15-0, edged Nebraska Capital Conference foe Douglas County West 4-2 and beat the Omaha World-Herald's second-ranked team in Class C, Centennial, 7-2.
It all started with a 9 a.m., 10-run first inning against the Cougars. AHS junior Kylee Bruning hit a triple on the first pitch she saw and scored on the second when it got by the Conestoga catcher.
“It's kind of good to have an aggressive mentality every time we come up, but with the slump we've been in, I knew that I needed to make a big move to get us into the game,” she said.
RBIs by Cadie Robinson and Hailey Brenn pushed the Eagles lead to 3-0 before senior Emily Lingenfelter knocked in two on a double.
Emma Smailys' double pushed the lead to 7-0 before two more multiple base hits by Sarah Theiler and Robinson took it all the way to 10-0. Robinson, a freshmen, finished the first inning with three RBIs.
“I think its really important for us to jump at the gun and just play to our ability at all times,” said senior Abby Stromer, who tripled during the first.
The Eagles only batted once more against the Cougars. Stromer walked and Smailys singled before Bruning blistered a pitch over the outfield fence for a 3-run homer. A Brenn single and a Lingenfelter bases-loaded walk got Arlington 15-0 from there.
“The team enjoys playing better when we're up,” Stromer said. “We have a better time.”
“It's definitely nice to have a game like that so we can just build our confidence,” Bruning added. “We were having a good time playing like an actual team.”
The Eagles fell behind DC West 2-1 midway through the fourth inning of their second round game, but scored three runs during the bottom half to earn the 4-2 win.
Then, against Centennial, Jaidyn Spoon had three RBIs and Lingenfelter had two on a home run swing. Theiler, meanwhile, struck out seven from the pitching circle. The senior finished with 15 strikeouts over the last two games, while Brenn earned the pitching win in the opener.
With that, the Eagles posed for a photo with tournament plaque. Their tournament plaque. Just hours earlier, they arrived at the Two Rivers Sports Complex on a three-game slide.
GAC tops AHS 7-4
The Eagles' homestand started Thursday with the aforementioned three-run loss to the No. 3 Guardian Angels Central Catholic. The Bluejays moved to 16-0 after scoring six, sixth-inning runs on the road.
Arlington, meanwhile, fell to 9-6 with the loss despite a 4-1 lead it held during the third, fourth and fifth innings. Theiler struck out a game-high nine batters in defeat, while Bruning and Spoon combined for four hits, including three doubles.
“This was a great game between two great teams,” Lorsch said. “It was truly a dog fight of a game.”
The coach wouldn't mind seeing another game between her Eagles and GACC.
“It was a great matchup for us and one we'd love to get to see again,” she said. “I was proud of the girls.”
A 3-0 Saturday likely had the same affect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.