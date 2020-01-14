Four Arlington wrestlers owned their brackets Friday at the Ashland-Greenwood Jack Murray Invitational.
Hunter Gilmore, Alex Luttig, Josh Miller and Remington Gay stood atop their podiums as the Eagles finished third as a team behind first-place Columbus Lakeview and runner-up York. AHS scored 115 points, which was 70 behind the champion Vikings.
Gay and Luttig won their brackets with four pins apiece, a tournament high. Gay, a senior heavyweight, needed just 3:23 to sweep through his bracket. His first-place match against York's Beau Woods lasted just 33 seconds as the Eagle won by pin.
Luttig, meanwhile, earned falls in four matches at 152 pounds. His quickest pin came in 46 seconds, while his title match against Ashland-Greenwood's Luke Lambert last just 2:34.
In his bracket, Gilmore improved to 25-0 at 132 pounds. The junior topped Lakeview's Logan Jaixen by sudden victory in the final.
Miller nearly went the distance in the 160-pound final, but earned a pin at the 5:55 mark. He is 23-1 this season.
Arlington's Trevor Cooley (fourth at 126 pounds), Collin Burdess (second at 145), Kobe Wilkins (third at 182) and Travis Warner (third at 195) also earned spots on their respective podiums. Cooley and Wilkins notched a pin each during the Bluejays' Jack Murray tournament.
In addition, the Eagles' Brock Nielsen, Garrett Clark, Jadyn Kinnaman and Trinton McDuffee earned wins in junior varsity competition.
Eagles sweep triangular duals
Arlington had its way at Thursday's triangular, sweeping past Oakland-Craig and the host Mustangs in Stanton.
The Eagles started competition with a 69-6 win against the home team. Just three matches were contested with Burdess and Wilkins picking up AHS wins. Burdess won a 10-8 decision against Taylor Kment, while Wilkins pinned Sutton Pohlman in 1:01 at 182.
Coach Brandon Mues' squad topped the Knights as well. Gilmore won by technical fall to give the Eagles an 11-0 advantage.
Later, Warner's pin pushed that advantage to 35-9 as Arlington won easily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.