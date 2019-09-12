The Arlington junior high football team dropped its season opener Tuesday at Yutan, 22-14.
The Eagles scored first, however, when Kaden Foust capped a 60-yard drive with a 6-yard run around the left side of his offensive line, coach Steve Johnson wrote in his postgame recap. Yutan answered with its own score and 2-point conversion before taking an 8-6 lead into halftime.
After another Chieftain score to start the third quarter, Foust and Jacob Meehan combined to drive Arlington down the field. Meehan wound up scoring from 3 yards out before Foust's successful 2-point conversion.
Tied at 14, though, Yutan made the necessary plays to go ahead by eight points with just 40 seconds remaining. The Eagles gained 40 yards during those 40 seconds, but ultimately ran out of time on the clock.
Arlington next plays 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fort Calhoun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.