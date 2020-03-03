Before preliminary competition Friday, Arlington junior swimmers Addie Schiemann and Josh Iossi made their warmup laps alongside their Fremont Tiger teammates at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.
“I'm kind of nervous, but, in the same way, I've dropped time every meet and I'm confident I can do it again,” said Iossi, a first-year high school swimmer and first-time NSAA State Championships qualifier. “So, I'm not too worried.”
Schiemann, a two-time state qualifier during the first two years of the Arlington-Fremont co-op, was able to warmup and compete with her sister, Fremont sophomore Ellie Schiemann, in the Nebraska Cornhuskers' pool during the state championship meet.
“It is really cool to experience that together with her,” Schiemann said. “We have a different bond and it's cool to be on the same relay.”
Overall, the Omaha Creighton Prep boys and the Omaha Marian girls earned team championships a day later, Saturday, while Fremont finished 23rd and 14th, respectively.
Schiemann earned Arlington's top finish of the meet with a 16th-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay. The Tigers were 12th after Friday's preliminary race, which Emma Walz, Karsen Jesse, Lucy Dillon and the AHS junior finished in 1:53.32.
“I didn't go as fast as I wanted to in the medley relay because I was the butterfly leg, but we made it back to finals,” Schiemann said. “So, tomorrow, I'm hoping to go faster. Hopefully take another second off.”
Unfortunately for Fremont, the Tigers received a disqualification and had to settle for 16th.
Schiemann's 200 freestyle relay team, meanwhile, was 28th on Friday. Ellie Schiemann, Grace Blick, Dillon and she touched the wall in 1:47.77. The Arlington swimmer said she made a Paralympic cut with her time during her leg of the race.
“That was pretty cool,” Schiemann noted.
Iossi thought the state experience was cool before taking to the pool for his first taste of the action.
“It's been fun just staying in the hotel with (my teammates). It was a lot of fun,” the AHS junior said. “And then just getting to come here, especially in my first year.”
Fremont swimmers John Monson, Connor Christ, Nathaniel McLellan and he finished the state's 200-yard freestyle relay race in 1:35.67. They finished 22nd.
Two of Schiemann and Iossi's teammates earned state medals while in Lincoln. Walz, a Fremont senior, was fourth in the 50-yard freestyle with a school-record time of 24.05 seconds.
Tigers sophomore Karsen Jesse was eighth in the 500 freestyle, clocking in at 5:22.37.
