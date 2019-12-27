The Arlington junior high boys basketball season concluded Dec. 19 with the “B” squad wrapping up an unbeaten season.
The “B” team bested West Point-Beemer in its finale 64-8 to finish 8-0. The Eagles' closest game was a 25-22 win against Douglas County West earlier in the year.
The “A” Arlington squad, meanwhile, was 3-9 with wins against Raymond Central, Omaha Brownell-Talbot and the Cadets. It won its season finale game against West Point 41-30.
Coach Jason Wiese's “C” team was also successful, going 7-1. It topped West Point-Beemer 15-2 and only lost a game to West Point Guardian Angels 25-9.
Wiese said Cooper Staats, Grange Suhr and Desmond Cole led the “C” team in scoring this season. Trent Koger and Kieryn Grothe, meanwhile, led the “B” squad in points, while Kaden Foust, Nolan May and Jacob Beans tallied the most buckets for the “A” Eagles.
Wiese was assisted by coach Kenny Fuchser. Karina Capron and Austyn Flesner managed the boys basketball teams.
Arlington's junior high girls basketball season begins Feb. 4 with a road trip to West Point-Beemer. The wrestling season starts with a Jan. 20 trip to a Wisner-Pilger tournament.
