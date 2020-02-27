The Arlington boys basketball team was eliminated from postseason play Tuesday in Waverly.
The Eagles lost a 72-44 Class C1 Subdistrict 4 game to Wahoo Neumann, finishing the year with a 7-17 record. Neumann advanced to the next round with a 17-5 mark.
The game was the last for three Arlington seniors — Noah Kubat, Sam Kubat and Tanner Pittman.
“We're very proud of how our guys competed this year,” AHS coach Tyler Spitser said. He also noted, however, that the Eagles weren't satisfied.
“They showed that they cared,” the coach said of his underclassmen. Sophomore Colby Grefe led Arlington with 16 points against Neumann, while junior Aiden Foreman had 15.
In his first two years as head coach, Spitser has had Pittman as a starter at guard, too.
“Tanner's been awesome,” he said. “He's been the key leader in that foundation.”
The coach said Grefe and Foreman could potentially take that role over during the offseason into next year.
“That starts right now,” he said.
