West Point-Beemer won Tuesday's Arlington Invitational at Fremont Golf Club.
The Blair Bears were second, while the host Eagles squad was third with 505 strokes.
Dianna Taylor led AHS with a second-place tie alongside Blair's Mallory Stirek. Both players recorded 112 strokes, 18 behind first-place Cadet Brook Diekemper.
Eagles Ema Horner and Kloey Dau also notched top-20 scores over 18 holes. Horner took 124 swings for 11th, while Dau carded 132 for 18th. Kaylie Erwin scored a 137 and Charlie Hendry shot a 141 to fill out the varsity lineup.
AHS' junior varsity players — Breanna Taylor and Sarah Rhea — finished with 140s.
Another Stirek from Blair, Addie, notched her team's second-best score with 121 strokes. She was sixth, while Sydney Campbell finished 11th with 124 swings.
Anissa Hill was 27th with 147.
