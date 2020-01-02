The Arlington girls basketball team started its Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout run Friday with a 39-38 win against the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Bears at Wayne State College.
The Eagles trailed by as many as six points during the fourth quarter, but battled back with defensive pressure. Kate Miller's spin move and score, and Jaidyn Spoon's steal and score, with less than a minute remaining put coach Luke Brenn's team ahead by the final score.
With the win, the Eagles moved onto the semifinals against West Point-Beemer.
“This tournament has a history with us of not being our best tournament, especially coming off of break,” Arlington junior guard Kylee Bruning said. “So, I think that, overall, starting with that close of a win, especially at halftime being down five, really gives a push, hopefully, for the next game.”
Unfortunately for the Eagles, the Cadets won 40-26 Saturday and were to play for the Shootout title on Monday. AHS was to play for third against Pender. Details of that loss, which led to Arlington's fourth-place finish, will be included in the next edition of the Washington County Enterprise.
Miller led the Eagles with 11 points in their loss to West Point-Beemer. Spoon added six, but their squad couldn't match its season-opening, 43-37 win against the Cadets.
Arlington trailed 11-5 after one period and 22-12 in the loss. It fell to 6-3 overall.
Bruning, however, led Arlington with 11 points in her team's Friday win against Laurel-Concord-Coleridge. She made multiple steals during the contest, finishing a few of them off at the rim. The guard's final bucket cut the Bears' lead to 38-35 before Miller and Spoon put the Eagles over the top.
“When we started to play full-court man (defense) at the end of the game, they'd never saw it the whole game,” Bruning said. “They didn't expect the pressure and it forced them into turnovers.”
Spoon added nine points for the Eagles, while both Miller and Kailynn Gubbels had seven. AHS jumped out to a seven-point lead with Gubbels' 3-pointer, Miller's free throws and a Spoon putback, but saw its lead evaporate during the second quarter.
The Eagles trailed by as many as nine points during the third period, but stepped up their defensive intensity and forced their way into the semifinals. It was far from a bad way to start the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout, though the second day didn't go how coach Brenn's team would have liked.
