The Arlington girls basketball team finished Tuesday's game at Wisner-Pilger on a 12-1 scoring run, earning its first win of 2020, 48-36.
The win pushed the Eagles' season record to 7-4, while the Gators dropped to 1-8.
Coach Luke Brenn's AHS team led 8-7 after one period and 21-14 after two before Wisner won the third frame, 14-13. The Gators eventually cut the Eagles' lead to 36-35 before Kylee Bruning's free throws kicked off the game-deciding run.
Bruning added another bucket and another foul shot down the stretch to finish with a team-high 12 points, according to the 107.9 KTIC-FM broadcast. Arlington's Jaidyn Spoon notched a second-chance hoop during the same stretch, finishing with 10 points — which was also senior Sarah Theiler's total.
Kate Miller and Kailynn Gubbels added seven points apiece for Brenn's squad, while Keelianne Green had two.
The Eagles next play tonight at Raymond Central. On Saturday, they travel to Fremont Bergan for a 6 p.m. game.
ARLINGTON 48, WISNER-PILGER 36
Arlington (7-4) 8 13 13 14 — 48
Wisner-Pilger (1-8) 7 7 14 8 — 36
Scoring: Arlington — Kylee Bruning 12, Jaidyn Spoon 10, Sarah Theiler 10, Kailynn Gubbels 7, Kate Miller 7, Keelianne Green 2.
Wisner-Pilger — Karrin Jindra 8, Aspin Waterman 8, Linsey Kneifl 8, Emma Heller 5, Macy Stuhr 4, Adi Meyer 3.
Arlington boys drop Wisner game, 62-49
The 3-7 Arlington boys basketball team hung with the 6-3 Wisner-Pilger Gators for three quarters Tuesday before the home team put away the Eagles with a 15-8 fourth period.
Coach Tyler Spitser's AHS squad fell by 13 points, 62-49.
The Eagles scored just one point — on Sam Kubat's trip to the foul line — during the final 3 minutes of the game. Kubat finished with just that one point, while post player Aiden Foreman notched 17 despite a scoreless first period, according to the 107.9 KTIC-FM broadcast. Colby Grefe had 16 points, including 12 on four 3-point makes.
Arlington trailed 17-8 after one quarter, but battled back with a 17-11 second. Wisner-Pilger boosted its three-point halftime advantage to six with a 19-16 third period, but closed out the game with its impressive fourth.
After back-to-back losses, the Eagles get back on the court today at Raymond Central. The varsity game is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.
WISNER-PILGER 62, ARLINGTON 49
Arlington (3-7) 8 17 16 8 — 49
Wisner (6-3) 17 11 19 15 — 62
Scoring: Arlington — Aiden Foreman 17, Colby Grefe 16, Barrett Nielsen 7, Noah Kubat 6, Nicholas Smith 2, Sam Kubat 1.
Wisner-Pilger — Unavailable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.