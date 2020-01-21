The Arlington boys basketball team took to the road and avoided an upset at the hands of the host Syracuse Rockets on Saturday.
The winless home team took a 12-4 lead through 8 minutes, but couldn't beat the visiting Eagles, who were 39-35 winners. Coach Tyler Spitser's road squad outscored the Rockets 16-4 in the second quarter and won after an even, 19-19, second half.
After their team scored just four first-quarter points during the defensive battle, Tanner Pittman and Colby Grefe each knocked down 3-pointers during Arlington's 16-point second. Dustin Kirk and Aiden Foreman combined for a 6-of-6 free throw showing and eight total points during the same stretch, while Isaac Foust also scored a bucket.
Foreman finished with an Eagles-high 14 points, while Grefe and Kirk each added eight. Pittman notched seven points as AHS made 12 of its 19 foul shots in the win.
The Eagles improved to 6-8 with Saturday's result, while Syracuse fell to 0-11.
ARLINGTON 39, SYRACUSE 35
Arlington (6-8) 4 16 8 11 — 39
Syracuse (0-11) 12 4 11 8 — 35
Scoring: Arlington — Aiden Foreman 14, Dustin Kirk 8, Colby Grefe 8, Tanner Pittman 7, Isaac Foust 2.
Syracuse — Cooper Carlson 14, Max Brammier 8, Grant Stubbendeck 7, Mitchell Brinkman 4, Dalton Leefers 1, Ethan Wittler 1.
AHS girls drop 3rd-straight
In its third-straight game against an opponent with a winning record, the Arlington girls basketball team dropped its third straight.
The Class C1 No. 9 Syracuse Rockets hosted and defeated the Eagles on Saturday, 50-41.
The Rockets gradually built their lead through each quarter, going ahead 8-7 through one before taking a 23-19 advantage into halftime. A 12-7 third quarter pushed that lead to nine before the home team won by the same margin.
Arlington, meanwhile, was led by Jaidyn Spoon's 12 points and five rebounds. Sarah Theiler — who had two 3-point makes — added 10 points to go with seven boards, while Kailynn Gubbels scored nine and Kylee Bruning had seven.
The Eagles have lost five of their last seven games after a 6-2 start to the season. They are 8-7 overall.
No. 9 SYRACUSE 50, ARLINGTON 41
Arlington (8-7) 7 12 7 15 — 41
Syracuse (10-2) 8 15 12 15 — 50
Scoring: Arlington — Jaidyn Spoon 12, Sarah Theiler 10, Kailynn Gubbels 9, Kylee Bruning 7, Hailey Brenn 2, Kate Miller 1.
Syracuse — Sam Pester 15, Grace Damme 11, Lauren Meyer 9, Lauren Siefken 8, Kiayre Roberts 5, Halle Wilhelm 2.
