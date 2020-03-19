Though COVID-19 concerns prevented fans from entering Lincoln gyms and arenas with their teams, the NSAA Boys Basketball State Championships went on as scheduled last week.
After three days, six champions were crowned by the end of Saturday's action in front of immediate family members. Bellevue West won Class A, Omaha Skutt B, Auburn C1, BRLD C2, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (L-C-L) D1 and Falls City Sacred Heart D2.
Washington County boys basketball coaches Tyler Spitser, Chris Whitwer and TJ O'Connor followed the action like many others. Video streams of the quarterfinal and semifinal games were available on News Channel Nebraska (NCN) for free before the finals were broadcast by NET.
The Omaha World-Herald reported Tuesday that NCN streams alone received 1.4 million views.
“You could follow more than one game at a time,” said Spitser, who coaches at Arlington.
In total, the Eagles played five state tournament teams from four classes, including the Class D1 state champions. L-C-L bested AHS 69-62 in December before dismantling Southern Valley 76-31 in Saturday's final.
“It goes to show this year that we weren't that far off,” Spitser said.
The Eagles were 7-17 this past season, but gave the state champion Bears a test during the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout in Wayne. L-C-L won by seven, but Arlington outscored it 43-36 during the second half. Aiden Foreman had a team-high 26 points, while Colby Grefe notched 18.
Wahoo, Wayne, Ashland-Greenwood and Yutan competed at state as well after defeating AHS during the regular season. Yutan claimed third in Class C2, while Wahoo, Wayne and Ashland lost first round games.
BHS opponents compete for Class B crown
Class B's championship game matchup didn't surprise Whitwer, Blair's coach.
“I was pretty much expecting it to be (Omaha) Roncalli-Skutt,” he said.
The Skyhawks defeated the Roncalli Pride 59-31 — a lopsided score that surprised Whitwer — completing a 26-0 season. One of those wins came by a 61-33 score at Blair High School on Jan. 16.
Roncalli, however, was able to top the Bears twice. The second came by 68-35 score in subdistrict play on Feb. 24.
Overall, BHS (4-18 overall) played five state-qualifying basketball teams during the 2019-2020 season. Three of those four teams made up the final four in Class B. In addition to Skutt and Roncalli, the Bears faced Elkhorn Mount Michael in December, falling 58-39.
Blair also squared off with and was defeated by Norris and Elkhorn, which each fell during the first round of their respective state brackets.
In between family time, Whitwer said he watched some state tourney action on his phone leading up to the finals on Saturday. He credited the NSAA for making a “tough decision” in regards to letting the teams play, given the COVID-19 situation.
“It was a tough decision, but I think they did the best they could,” Whitwer added.
Fort Calhoun played 4 state teams this year
Fort Calhoun's coach, O'Connor, admits his first reaction to the NSAA limiting state hoops attendance to immediate family may have been naive.
“I felt bad for the kids,” he said.
But as the news spread, information accumulated and the cancellations elsewhere mounted, the coach's respect level for the decision-makers grew even higher than it already was. He isn't sure the tournament would have reached Saturday's finals had fans been at games on day No. 1.
While most of his attention went to his own kids at home, O'Connor said he caught glimpses of the state quarterfinals and semifinals. His Pioneers (16-9 overall) faced four teams who went onto play in those games. Wahoo and Ashland-Greenwood lost first round contests in Class B and C1, respectively, but Yutan and Lincoln Christian reached Saturday's third-place games.
“If you played the C2 Tournament 10 times, I think Yutan would win it a couple of times,” O'Connor said.
The Chieftains claimed third, topping Sutton 39-30 after besting Fort Calhoun 67-34 during the regular season.
Lincoln Christian, who the Pioneers battled in the district final, was fourth in Class C1. It lost to Adams Central, 59-47, in its finale.
O'Connor also watched the game the tournament will be remembered for — circumstances notwithstanding — the Class A final. Bellevue West rallied against Millard North on Saturday, scoring the last 16 points of its dramatic, 64-62 come-from-behind victory.
“I really felt for the Millard North kids,” Fort Calhoun's coach said. He spent time with the Mustangs before taking the Arlington job and now coaching the Pioneers.
All told, the NSAA Boys Basketball Championships of 2020 were completed and quite unique. The three days ended with six champions and highlight packages on ESPN as major sports leagues and colleges called off competition.
