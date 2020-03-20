Because trips to the Missouri Valley Public Library are not possible until further notice due to the pandemic outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) forcing its closure, the staff at the library reminds patrons they can receive books through the State Library of Iowa Bridges e-book collection.
Each person can borrow up to three books or audiobooks at a time. Once the patron has finished the book, it can be returned and another one checked out. If a desired book is not available, a hold can be placed on it by the patron, and the state will notify them when the book is available.
This is an absolutely free service. To sign up, you do need your Missouri Valley Public Library patron number.
To access e-books, you must download the app necessary on a smart phone or tablet called Libby by Overdrive. If you have a Kindle, you may not be able to use Libby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.