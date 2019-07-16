The boo birds were out as the Big Cup Tournament men's flight champions were announced Saturday at River Wilds Golf Club.
Microphone in hand, the course's director of golf, Dakota Loudner, announced that co-worker Paul Kellogg and he had shot the low score of 58, besting second-place Darrin Bouray and Chad Freudenberg. Don and TJ Loudner were third with 60 strokes.
The crowd may have teased the men's flight champs, but it also applauded the winners of the ladies and mixed flight winners. Gwen and Jeff O'Connor of Bennington won the mixed flight with a 70, while Diane Persing and Karen Ekholm of Omaha won the women's title with 81 swings. The team of Kathy Loudner and Lisa Radloff were second in the ladies' category, and Ben and Toni Deutschman were second in the mixed standings with a 72. Greg and Cindy Pierce, and Don and Julie Sorensen, were tied for third with 77 strokes.
River Wilds' difficulty took a slight dip Saturday with bigger cups on the greens, hence the name of the tournament. Two golfers took clear advantage on No. 7. Both Ryan Walpole — who was teamed up with Kerry Kendall — and Eugene Tietz — who played with Jeff Smith carded holes-in-one, Dakota Loudner said.
The director of golf also announced hole prize winners at the end of play. Among the big winners was Roger Peterson, who earned two prizes on two holes. He teamed with Dave Smith to notch the top score of the men's second flight, finishing with a 69.
