The Fort Calhoun softball team was unable to record a hit in three innings Tuesday at Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli.
The Cardinal Pride defeated the Pioneers 12-0 with five runs during the first inning, five during the second and two more in the third. The home team notched 11 hits, while coach Ginger Appel's team notched none to go with their four errors on defense.
Fort Calhoun's Kinsley Wimer finished with 2 2/3 innings in the pitching circle. The senior struck out three Duchesne/Roncalli batters in defeat.
