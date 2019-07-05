An Omaha man who pleaded guilty to apply to District 6 Drug Court withdrew his application and requested a straight jail sentence for cocaine possession Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Shauntrel D. Simmons, 27, pleaded guilty Feb. 19 to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
Washington County Chief Deputy Attorney Erik Petersen said the state did not object to probation or drug court. However, Simmons declined both.
Simmons didn't make any comment prior to sentencing.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Simmons to six months in the Washington County Jail and 12 months post-release supervision. He was given credit for 50 days served.
Prior to pronouncing his sentence, Samson noted Simmons had multiple previous convictions for various offenses. He also tested positive for illegal substances twice between the time of his plea and his sentencing.
Simmons was arrested on a warrant Jan. 24.
According to an affidavit for an arrest warrant, a Washington County sheriff's deputy stopped a white Ford Explorer for speeding along 14th Street in Fort Calhoun on Oct. 13.
As the deputy spoke with the driver, identified as Simmons, he detected the odor of raw marijuana coming from within the vehicle.
Washington County Dispatch also confirmed Simmons' license was suspended and he had three warrants through the Omaha Police Department. Simmons was arrested.
As deputies were searching the vehicle, a small plastic bag containing a white powdery substance fell from the driver's side sun visor.
Due to concerns over fentanyl exposure, the deputies did not test the powder. Instead, it was sent to a laboratory, where it was confirmed to be cocaine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.