The Nebraska Department of Transportation and Blair police are encouraging motorists and residents to use caution while driving through the city after the closure of interstates 29 and 680 due to flooding in Iowa has led to increased traffic.
I-680 has been closed since Sept. 20 and the duration of the closure is unknown at this time, according to District 2 Engineer Tim Weander.
“This is dependent on the Missouri River flows and elevations, and whether any damage occurs on the flooded Iowa Department of Transportation routes,” Weander said. “We advise motorists to drive with caution on highways from Blair to Omaha due to possible increased traffic, including U.S. 30, U.S. 75, and Highway 133, and in Omaha on U.S. 75, I-680, I-480 and I-80.”
Northbound and southbound I-29 is closed from Loveland, Iowa, just south of Missouri Valley, to I-680 near Crescent.
A section of southbound I-29 from Crescent to Council Bluffs reopened Tuesday, but officials said it could close again due to more flooding.
Capt. Aaron Barrow said Blair police are asking motorists to also be patient. Traffic has been increasingly backed up in downtown Blair, particularly during high traffic times in the morning and evening.
“It is just what we're going to have to accept when we have three state highways that intersect downtown,” Barrow said.
Barrow said the police department is in the process of working on a plan for traffic enforcement.
“We are working on a schedule that will help increase the number of officers that we can dedicate solely to working traffic particularly in the downtown area,” he said.
During the Blair City Council meeting Tuesday night, council president Chris Jensen commended the officers and Police Chief Joe Lager for their efforts.
“You and your staff, with the influx of traffic, there is a good police presence out there,” Jensen said. “So all the social justice warriors out there that are saying Blair Police isn't doing anything, I came back from Lincoln Friday morning and I saw you out on the median and police throughout main street trying to get citations to make our streets a little safer,” he added.
Council member Kevin Willis, who is also chief deputy for the Washington County Sheriff's Office, agreed.
“I want to echo what he said because I can hear it on the radio and there are a lot of traffic stops being made and a lot of presence by your staff,” Willis said.
