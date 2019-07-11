The Washington County Attorney's office has identified five teenagers involved in a July 5 crash that killed a 14-year-old Blair girl.
Heidy Martinez died in a rollover accident on County Road 18, a half-mile west of County Road 23.
A Chevrolet SUV was southbound on a farm field when the 14-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle, entered a corn field on the east side of the road and rolled.
Martinez, who was ejected from the vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Dylan Maguire, 14, of Blair.
The passengers, who are all from Blair, included:
• Serenitea Fuhlrodt, 13
• Ella Spitler, 14
• Wyatt Tilson, 14
• Alexandra Nilges, 14
County Attorney Scott Vander Schaaf said the investigation is ongoing and the sheriff's office are continuing to gather information.
“First, I would like to offer my condolences to the Martinez family for their loss," he said in a press release. "During this time, I would ask that the public respect the Martinez family's privacy at this time.
"I want to assure the Martinez family and the other families involved that the County Attorney’s Office will thoroughly examine all the information provided before making any decisions.”
Vander Schaaf said further information will be released as it becomes available.
