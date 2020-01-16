An SUV was destroyed by fire Thursday night just south of Blair.
Blair Fire and Washington County sheriff's deputies responded to the report of a vehicle fire just after 6 p.m. at 12495 Ann Drive in the Country Estates Mobile Home Park south of Blair.
Fire Chief Joe Leonard said the vehicle was fully involved in when he arrived.
The driver of the vehicle was on state Highway 133 when he saw smoke coming from underneath the hood of the vehicle. He pulled off the highway into the mobile home park, where he is a resident.
That's when Leonard said the driver saw "a big ball of flame" shoot out of the passenger side of the vehicle.
The driver, who was uninjured, was able to escape as the vehicle became engulfed in flames.
A cause of the fire has not been determined.
