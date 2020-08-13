Officials have identified the driver killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle accident involving a car and a semi-tractor trailer on U.S. Highway 75 just south of Herman.
Julian Alzate, 20, of Omaha was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2004 Mitsubishi Eclipse he was driving north on Highway 75 crossed left of center and struck the rear of a southbound semi-tractor trailer. The rear axle of the semi trailer remained in the center of the highway.
Witnesses reported Alzate’s vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash.
Washington County sheriff’s deputies, Nebraska state troopers and Blair and Herman rescue personnel responded to the scene at approximately 10:15 a.m.
The accident closed Highway 75 in both directions. It remained closed for several hours after the crash.
The accident remains under investigation. Chief Deputy Kevin Willis said no additional information would be released at this time.
The sheriff’s office received a report of a reckless driver prior to the accident, which Willis said matched the description of Alzate’s vehicle. However, it is unknown if it was the same car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.