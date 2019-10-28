The driver involved in a one-vehicle crash earlier this month along state Highway 91 was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Capt. Aaron Brensel said Shanoah Grant, 27, of Thurston was cited after a blood test revealed her blood alcohol level was above the legal limit.
Grant was driving a Ford F-150 pickup westbound on Highway 91 on Oct. 12 when the truck crossed the center line and went into a ditch on the south side of the highway. The truck struck an embankment on Fontanelle Oaks Lane.
Grant was out of the vehicle when emergency personnel arrived. A passenger, Wendell Grant Jr., 34, was pinned inside the vehicle.
Both Shanoah Grant and Wendell Grant Jr. were transported to Fremont Methodist Health. Grant Jr. had significant injuries. Neither were believed to be wearing seat belts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.