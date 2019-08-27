Blair police have identified the driver of a semi-truck involved in an accident that killed an 11-year-old boy Friday at the intersection of 19th and Washington streets.
Raymond Hayes, 56, of Lyons was southbound turning east toward downtown Blair from North 19th Street when his semi struck Jaycoby Estrada, who was northbound on his bicycle crossing Washington Street at approximately 8:15 a.m.
The boy was killed instantly.
Capt. Aaron Barrow said the accident remains under investigation, however, police are asking for the public's help.
“We are seeking information from anybody who may have witnessed the accident,” he said. “We have spoken to witnesses who did observe the collision, but because of the volume of traffic at that intersection, we believe that there is a possibility that there are more. We are trying to gather as much information as we can in order for us to determine a cause.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 402-426-6866.
Barrow said no further details of the accident will be released until police and the county attorney are satisfied with the conclusion of the investigation.
Funeral services for Jaycoby will be 1 p.m. Friday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Omaha. Graveside services will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday with family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair.
