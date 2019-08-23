A Blair man escaped injury Tuesday after a rollover crash in the roundabout at state Highway 133 and U.S. Highway 30.
Blair police responded to the crash at approximately 5:40 a.m.
According to the report, a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Christopher M. Vorda, 28, was southbound in the 2600 block of South 19th Street when the vehicle hit the curb on the bypass to the roundabout, causing it to enter the median, spin and overturn. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels, partially in the roundabout. The vehicle was pulled onto the median before police arrived.
Vorda told officers he had reached down to grab a drink from his bag when he hit the curb.
Airbags did not deploy. Vorda was not wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was totaled.
Vorda was cited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.