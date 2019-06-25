A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a single vehicle accident Saturday along U.S. Highway 75 north of Fort Calhoun.
Washington County sheriff's deputies and Fort Calhoun Fire and Rescue responded to the crash near County Road P30 at approximately 11:08 p.m.
Firefighter broke out the rear window of the 2014 white Toyota Camry, which was submerged in water in a ditch on the west side of the highway. Water was up to the steering wheel in the car. However, firefighters were unable to locate anyone in the vehicle, according to Chief Deputy Kevin Willis.
While deputies were performing traffic control, a man approached them to report his daughter had been driving the car and she was uninjured. Deputies ask that she return to the scene, which she did.
The driver, identified as Jessica Helm, 42, of Omaha, told deputies she was driving south on Highway 75 when she began hydroplaning to the shoulder before going into the ditch. It was raining at the time of the crash.
However, witnesses reported a vehicle matching Helm's car speeding, driving recklessly and passing other cars prior to the crash.
A DUI investigation was conducted and Helm was subsequently arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail. Her blood alcohol contest was .112; the legal limit is .08.
