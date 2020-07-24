A man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol following a single-vehicle accident Thursday.
Washington County Chief Deputy Kevin Willis said Patrick Finn, 54, was arrested after his Ford Econovan ran off the road near the 8200 block of County Road P35 and Stardust Lane around 5 p.m.
There were no apparent injuries reported.
Deputies and Blair Rescue personnel responded to the crash.
Willis said Finn was traveling southbound on CR 35, lost control and ran into a steep ditch. There was significant damage to the vehicle. Airbags were deployed.
When rescue personnel arrived, Finn was still in the vehicle and they assisted him out of the van.
