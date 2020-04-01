Picture a drive-in. Sitting in the car, watching a movie play on screen.
Now, picture a pastor standing on the back of a pickup truck. Instead of listening to the movie script, parishioners at Trinity Lutheran Church hear a message about Jesus.
Pastor Shawn Linnell hosted his first drive-in church service March 22 and will continue to offer it until the restrictions of 10 people at social gatherings, including church, is lifted.
Linnell said it wasn't an original idea, but something that was done or tried in the 1990s.
After a conference call with the governor with about 500 pastors, discussing the restrictions and challenges to congregations for worship and their existence, one of the pastors brought up the idea of drive-through communion.
"I frowned on it at first, it sounded like McDonald's drive-through, more like a drive-in like a theater," he said. "Everyone who comes is in their car, they park in an orderly fashion and are spaced out a little bit. I got an FM transmitter and had to make some minor modifications to reach the distance."
Parishioners are told what FM station to turn to and then everyone can hear the pastor on their car radios.
"It's not a lot different than normal worship services, we're just in our cars," he said.
Linnell said this has had an unintended benefit.
"For a couple of people who are shut-ins that don't leave house because they have compromised immune systems and only leave to go to the doctor, they were able to go to church because it was just them in their car," Linnell said. "It was really emotional for a few of them, otherwise they don't get to worship with everyone."
Linnell said precautions are still taken, such as not reusing folders in between services, the elders wear gloves when handing out attendance cards and the people who collect them will wear gloves. They are still taking an offering but they drop it in a basket. Communion is being offered in individual cups for logistics, Linnell said.
During the first week, Linnell faced a technology challenge.
"The transmitter that I'm using for this service is only meant to transmit about five feet," he said. "I opened the device and attached an extra antenna. The problem was the hot connection is right next to antenna and as service started I kind of started my truck on fire. The first device went up in flames."
"People are talking about only essential businesses. Does anyone want to say the church is not essential?" Linnell asked. "At the same time, we can't do business as usual because it's selfish and I think it's also careless. So we are trying to find some kind of middle ground. We aren't going to shut down, but don't want to be like the church in Florida who were busing in people because that's not right either."
For the first week they collectively had 30-40 vehicles and between 70-80 people during the two services, which Linnell said is a little lower than normal but not too bad.
"We are going to do this because I think it's the best option to still have worship," he said. "We will continue to gather around word and sacrament and be prudent as possible so that we aren't spreading the disease and by the grace of God we will all get through this."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.