Times are hard, especially for seniors. Social distancing has taken so many things away that would normally bring them joy. While seniors cannot be with their families and friends, Dreamweaver Foundation is bringing them the next best thing by providing Facebook Portals.
Portal from Facebook is a small video-calling device that brings people together virtually. With a Portal, seniors can see their family using the smart camera that automatically keeps everyone in view. Seniors can connect with loved ones, even if the person they are calling doesn’t have a Portal. Calls can be made seamlessly to and from smartphones and tablets.
"We knew that we wanted to serve seniors in a special way during the pandemic,” said Cheri Mastny, Dreamweaver executive director. “The Facebook Portals allows seniors, who have been isolated in recent months, to virtually connect with their loved ones.”
Dreamweaver Foundation has purchased 100 portals intended for seniors in southeast Nebraska and western Iowa. Due to significant demand, Dreamweaver Foundation is initiating a fundraising campaign at Dreamweaver.org to purchase an additional 100 portals.
According to Mastny, “Most seniors who receive a Portal are connecting with their loved ones with clear picture and sound for the first time in months. The reactions range from tears of joy to an overwhelming sense of relief and independence.”
During the pandemic, many families have resorted to window visits or calls on smartphones, which can be both expensive and difficult for seniors to operate. While many senior living communities make iPads available, the first priority for these shared devices is telehealth. The great demand for shared devices makes sharing and privacy difficult.
Dreamweaver Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the dreams of seniors in need who are terminally ill, making their life-long dreams come true through incredible experiences they will never forget. This eight-year old, Omaha-based nonprofit has gifted over 300 dreams to seniors in southeast Nebraska and western Iowa. The COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed their ability to grant dreams to seniors.
For more information, to donate or nominate a senior to receive a Facebook Portal, visit Dreamweaver.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.