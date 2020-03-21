2020 Drake Relays postponed
Relays officials and Drake University plan to reschedule the 2020 event.
Drake University has postponed the 2020 Drake Relays with related special events and programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 111th edition of the event was scheduled for April 22–25 at Drake Stadium. The health, safety, and well-being of Drake Relays participants and fans, along with guidance from local and national health officials, have been at the forefront of the decision-making process.
Recent directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Iowa Department of Public Health, and City of Des Moines regarding large gatherings make it clear that postponing the Drake Relays presented by Xtream is necessary. Event coordinators will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation and will work with local, state, and national officials to reschedule the Drake Relays presented by Xtream at a date that ensures the health and wellbeing of participants and fans.
The postponement of the annual spring event also postpones all events associated with the Drake Relays, including the Beautiful Bulldog Contest, Grand Blue Mile, and Drake Road Races.
Drake University and Drake Relays leadership are working to reschedule these events and other campus activities associated with the Drake Relays.
For more information on the postponement of the 2020 Drake Relays and to access other campus resources related to the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit drake.edu/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.