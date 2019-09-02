Twenty minutes before their home golf triangular at Fremont Golf Club, the Arlington Eagles practiced their putts.
Coach Jason Wiese's team diligently circled that green Thursday, chasing makes and second shots in preparation. When all was said and done, Bennington carded 214 shots, Fremont Bergan had 265 and the Eagles had 279 on the day.
Samantha Doughty was the top Arlington finisher, taking 58 swings during the course of nine holes. The senior tied for fourth while the Badgers' Claire Thompson shot a triangular-best 46.
The Eagles' Mackenzie O'Flaherty, meanwhile, took 10th with 72 strokes. Dianna Taylor had 73 and Ema Horner carded 76.
Arlington's Charlie Hendry and Breanna Taylor played the Golf Club course — their home course — as well, building up golf experience.
The Eagles next compete today at a Wahoo quadrangular.
