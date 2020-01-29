Private First Class Matthew Dorland, 19, of Woodbine graduated from the United States Army basic training at Fort Benning, Ga., on Dec. 17, 2019.
PFC Dorland successfully completed 10 weeks of intensive training as one of over 200 recruits in Alpha Company, 2-47 Infantry Battalion.
While in training PFC Dorland was chosen as squad leader for 1st Platoon, 4th squad and served in this post for the last eight weeks of training.
PFC Dorland was also selected by his peers to compete for the best all-around soldier from the training company. In this competition, PFC Dorland earned the title of “Soldier of the Cycle."
Dorland received an Army Commendation Medal for this honor as well as Alpha Company Coin, 2nd Battalion Coin, 194th Armored Brigade Coin, Army National Guard Coin, and the Commander’s Coin of Excellence.
Following 14 days of leave, PFC Dorland reported to Goodfellow Air Force Base for 26 weeks of additional Military Occupational Specialty training.
